Home Show & Garden Expo Slated for April 27

The Arlington Home Show & Garden Expo will be held at Kenmore Middle School (202 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington) on Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The main theme will be sustainable landscaping practices and how they can have a positive impact on the health of a home garden and the value of a property. This year’s family-friendly community event offers classes on turf alternatives, edible landscaping and energy smart landscape lighting solutions. Extension Master Gardeners at the “Ask the Master Gardener” table will answer any questions on a variety of topics such as composting, mosquito and tick control and vegetable gardening. For class times, visit arlingtonhomeshow.org/free-classes. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Extension Master Gardeners by calling 703-228-6414 or emailing mgarlalex@gmail.com.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments