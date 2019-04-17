Nurse Joins INOVA Staff & Receives Warm Farewell

The Victim Information Bureau of Suffolk’s (VIBS) Sexual Assault Nurse/Forensic Examiner (SANE/SAFE) Program would like to extend its sincere gratitude and appreciation to Christine Banfield RN, BSN, NYSAFE, SANE-A, SANE-P for her dedication and service to the program since 2015. Banfield has accepted a registered nurse position at Inova Fairfax Hospital (3300 Gallows Rd., Falls Church). In Virginia, she plans to join the SANE program in her new community, so she can continue to use her skills to help those affected by abuse.



During her time with VIBS SANE in New York, Banfield provided sexual assault survivors with trauma-informed emergency medical care, forensic evidence collection and, when needed, court testimony.



Over the last two years, Banfield has led the medical program in her capacity as clinical nurse supervisor. Her 24/7 availability to consult in “real time” provided additional support to her colleagues during difficult or complicated cases.



During her tenure as Supervisor, Banfield was awarded two additional certifications from the Commission for Forensic Nursing Certification of the International Association of Forensic Nurses. These certifications, SANE-A and SANE-P, were earned after rigorous coursework and comprehensive exams, and confirmed her expertise in both Adult/Adolescent and Pediatric forensic exams.



VIBS SANE program wishes Banfield well on the next step in her professional career.

