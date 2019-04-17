‘Sound of Music’ Comes To Marshall High

The perennial favorite about a delightful problem solver named Maria, comes to Marshall High School (7731 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church) this month with the opening of “The Sound of Music.” In addition to Marshall’s High School theatre students, this production will feature contributions from students at Lemon Road, Stenwood, Westbriar and Wolf Trap Elementary schools.



“The Sound of Music” is considered to be one of the world’s most beloved musicals. Award winning and timeless, this story of a young woman who uses the healing power of music to find herself resonates more today than perhaps it did when it won five Tony Awards in 1959.



Show dates, which take place over two consecutive weekends, as follows — Friday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 27 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m. and Friday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m.



All shows are at Marshall High School’s main auditorium. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for students and seniors and $5 for children under 12.



Tickets can be purchased online at itickets.com/events/421324.html or the Box Office before each performance.



For more information, visit statesmentheatre.org.

