Application Deadline for F.C. City Youth Reps is April 22

Citizens for a Better City (CBC) launches its application process for year six of the Falls Church City Youth Representatives on City Boards, Commissions and Civic Groups. The youth Representatives Initiative was started by CBC in 2014 in an effort to involve the City’s youth in local government, support Boards & Commissions and promote civic leadership development.



Applications are now available at George Mason High School and online at fallschurchcbc.net for any student interested in serving on a City Board or Commission or on a participating Civic Groups’ Board. The deadline for application submissions is Monday, April 22. Interviews will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn (706 W Broad St., Falls Church) on April 26 – 30.



Thirty-two Mason students are currently serving on these City Boards, Commissions and Civic Groups — the Arts & Humanities Council, the Advisory Committee for Recreation & Parks, the Human Services Advisory Committee, the Historical Commission, the Tree Commission, the Citizens Advisory Council on Transportation, the Environmental Sustainability Council, the Library Board, the Economic Development Authority, the Falls Church Education Foundation, the Falls Church League of Women Voters, the Village Preservation & Improvement Society, the Falls Church Democratic Committee, Citizens for a Better City and, next year, the Electoral Board.



For more information on how to apply or general questions, contact Sally Ekfelt at Ekfelt@gmail.com or by calling 571-205-1950.

