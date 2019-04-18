Arlington Moves to Change Rt. 1 Name

The Arlington County Board is pushing to rename Route 1 in the county to eliminate its reference to a pro-slavery Confederate figure, according to a report in Arlington Now. Last month, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring ruled that Arlington the ability to request the change from the Commonwealth Transportation Board, bypassing the need to win a change from the Virginia legislature. In light ot the ruling the county board is wasting no time moving to change the name, with a vote scheduled for its April 25 meeting next week. It is expected the board will vote to change the name to Richmond Highway, following the lead taken by the City of Alexandria last year.

