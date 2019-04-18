Sen. Warner Charges Barr With “Mischaracterization’ of Mueller Report

Today, Virginia U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, vice chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued the following statement regarding the release of the redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report: “We have received the redacted version of the Special Counsel’s report, and I am carefully reviewing its contents and findings. Even a preliminary review of the material makes it clear that the Attorney General fundamentally mischaracterized the Special Counsel’s findings in his preemptive press conference this morning. In the days to come, it is essential that Congress hear directly from the Special Counsel regarding his investigation. The Senate Intelligence Committee continues its own investigation, and I expect to receive a full briefing, an unredacted report, and all the materials underlying the Special Counsel’s findings.”

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments