American Association of University Women members Martha Trunk (left) & Kristan McMahon helped prepare thousands of donated books for AAUW’s used book sale this past weekend. AAUW must locate new storage space or be forced to discontinue its annual scholarship fundraising sale after this year’s event. Anyone interested in helping AAUW meet this need is encourage to contact Becky Gaul at beckygaul@verizon.net or 703-608-9121.

