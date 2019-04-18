Vietnam Veterans Meeting At Glory Days Tonight

The Vietnam Veterans of America chapter 227 will hold its monthly meeting on April 18 at Glory Days Grill (6341 Columbia Pike, Falls Church) at 7:30 p.m. The meeting’s speaker is Ellen Shannon, Area Director, National Capital Area Chapter, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, who will discuss the signs of people contemplating suicide and the steps to take for prevention.



The predisposition for suicide is increasing among current military personnel and veterans. Military veterans are 1.5 times more likely to take their lives than non-veterans. Some research cites that 20 veterans a day commit suicide.



Spouses and friends are always welcomed. Members can bring a fellow Vietnam veteran or a new generation veteran with them. The book, “In Honor and Memory” that lists and describes U.S. and Allied military installations in South Vietnam and Southeast Asia, is available for viewing. See Bill Dumsick. Plus the traditional 50/50 raffle includes cash and an artistic hand carved wooden bowl by George Jones.

