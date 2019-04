(Photo: Courtesy BASIS Independent McLean)

The BASIS Independent McLean (BIM) MATHCOUNTS team placed first in the MATHCOUNTS state championships in Richmond, Va. recently; this is BIM’s third time participating and winning in the annual statewide MATHCOUNTS competition. (From left to right): Coach Tyler Sullivan, 8th grader Sam Wang, 8th grader Brian Lai, 7th grader Max Yang and 8th grader Ethan Zhou.

