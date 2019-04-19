Prize Patrol Gives Out Checks Before Spring Break

(Photo: FCCPS Photo/Marybeth Connelly)

The Prize Patrol made the rounds to Falls Church City Public Schools before Spring Break to present checks and congratulations to the following people selected for this year’s highest recognition in these categories:

• Marc Robarge — Falls Church Education Foundation Teacher of the Year, Art Teacher, George Mason High School



• Carol Seaver — Professional Specialist of the Year, School Counselor, Thomas Jefferson Elementary School



• Jennifer Lee (pictured) — Support Staff Employee of the Year (Operational), Food Services Manager, Food Service Dept. and Bus Aide, Transportation



• Norma Sorto — Support Staff Employee of the Year (Classroom), Special Education Paraprofessional, Jefferson Elementary

At the same time, two Apple Federal Credit Union Beginning Teacher Awardees were recognized:



• Molly Greer — Beginning Teacher, 7th Grade English, Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School



• Katherine Hicks — Beginning Teacher, 4th Grade, Jefferson Elementary



These people, and all the outstanding nominees, will be recognized at the Celebration of Excellence on Monday, May 6 at 4:30 p.m. in Henderson’s (7130 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church) cafetorium. Everyone is invited to attend.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments