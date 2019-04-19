State Homeless Grants Top $2.2 Million

Governor Ralph Northam yesterday announced $2.2 million in Homeless Reduction grants through the Virginia Housing Trust Fund (VHTF) for 30 projects in Virginia. The selected projects will result in targeted efforts to reduce homelessness around the Commonwealth. The grants will support 16 rapid re-housing projects, 12 existing permanent supportive housing projects, and the pre-development of two permanent supportive housing projects. Successful efforts by the Governor and the General Assembly to increase the Virginia Housing Trust Fund allowed 16 additional projects totaling $1.1 million in funding to be awarded this fiscal year. Projects receiving grants impacting the City of Falls Church include the Shelter House, New Hope Housing and Cornerstones. Since 2010, overall homelessness in Virginia has decreased 34 percent, and homelessness among families has decreased 44 percent. Homelessness among veterans has decreased 48 percent since 2011, and in 2015, Virginia became the first state in the country to functionally end veteran homelessness.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments