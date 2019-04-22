Arc Hosting F.C. Chamber Mixer During Autism Awareness Month

The Arc of Northern Virginia is hosting a networking mixer during Autism Awareness Month for the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce, friends of the business community, and those interested in learning more about the Arc’s programs and services for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities and their families. The event will take place Tuesday, April 23 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at the Arc of Northern Virginia, 2755 Hartland Rd Suite 200, in the Merrifield section of Falls Church. For more information or to register for this free event, visit www.FallsChurchChamber.org.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments