F.C. Council Unanimous in Adoption Of New Budget With No Tax Rate Hike

F.C. COUNCIL MEMBER Letty Hardi (center) spoke out forcefully for more funding for senior, disabled and veteran tax relief against the sentiments of colleagues Ross Litkenhous (left) and David Snyder (right). Hardi’s position won with a 5-2 vote before a 7-0 vote adopted the full FY20 budget. (Photo: News-Press)

By a unanimous 7-0 vote tonight, the Falls Church City Council adopted a $99 million Fiscal Year 2020 budget that will fund the City government and schools from this July 1 through June 2020 with no change in any of the City’s tax rates. Council members hailed the level of cooperation between the City government and the school system to meet the budget’s targets while absorbing the City’s largest ever increase in debt service to fund a new high school and major renovations of City Hall and public library.



Nonetheless, there were fireworks at the meeting over an amendment to the draft budget ordinance proposed by Council member Ross Litkenhous and seconded by Councilman David Snyder to remove $63,000 from the budget targeted to provide a small increase in resources for elderly and disabled citizens and veterans who qualify for tax relief. Litkenhous opposed adding money to the existing fund, opposing full tax relief instead of a tax deferral option that would eventually hold all seniors and others liable for the full amount of real estate taxes.



Council member Phil Duncan pointed out that the City’s existing tax relief program is already “the stingiest” in the region, adding that even with the modest increase as recommended by a special City Task Force that examined the issue in the last year, the City’s policy will run behind all other jurisdictions in the region. “Every other region is more generous than we are,” he said.



City Manager Wyatt Shields noted that Litkenhous’ amendment would save what would translate into a $10 difference in average real estate bills



Council member Letty Hardi added that the small increase in tax relief are “important to affirm generational diversity.” The words of Councilman Dan Sze were stronger, saying “I am mildly disappointed” by the argument in favor of cutting the relief, saying “It is remarkable that those who have gotten so much from this community can’t see what will help some seniors. They call themselves progressive, but I don’t know where that applies.”



Vice Mayor Marybeth Connelly said she supported the added tax relief support as one who served on the task force to study the issue in the last year. She said she recalled her notes from last December’s budget guidance meeting when she wrote, “We spend first on people.” She added, “Having studied this, I learned that each story is different and we have to make sure we are looking out for everyone.”



Mayor David Tarter said he supported the recommendation of the task force.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments