Fairfax Schools Odyssey of Mind Competition Results

Students from six Fairfax County public schools earned top honors at the 2019 Virginia Odyssey of the Mind state tournament held last weekend in Manassas Park.



First and second place teams from the state competition will advance to the world competition in May at Michigan State University. Odyssey of the Mind is a creative problem-solving program for students in kindergarten through college.



Local first place winners are: Structure Toss, Division II – Cooper Middle School.



Other local winners include: OMER to the Rescue Again, Division I — Glen Forest Elementary, second place and Opposites Distract, Division I — Haycock Elementary, second place.

