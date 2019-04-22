IB & AP Testing Requesting Volunteers

The IB and AP testing season runs from May 3 – 24. The help of parent volunteers are needed to fill the 77 slots to make the testing a success. Note: volunteers do not need to have a student enrolled in an IB or AP class to volunteer. There are 2-hour and 3-hour slots beginning at 8 a.m. Testing is held at both George Mason High School and at the Virginia Tech/University of Virginia Northern Virginia Center next to Mason’s campus. Sign up at signupgenius.com/go/60b084baba82ca1fc1-ibandap for one or more slots.

