2 Arrested After Inappropriate Touching at Falls Church Massage Business

Rainbow Massage on W. Broad St. in Falls Church. (Photo: Yelp)

A man and a woman were arrested last Friday for charges related to sexual assault and operating a massage without a permit at a massage business in the City of Falls Church.

City of Falls Church Police report Dongfang Chen, 60, of Falls Church was arrested for sexual battery and massage permit violations after a victim reported inappropriate touching during a massage on Apr. 19 at Rainbow Massage located at the “Flower Building” at 800 W. Broad St. Falls Church’s Zao Wen Xie, 55, was also arrested for allowing an unlicensed massage.

According to police, Falls Church City Code Sec. 8-74 states a massage establishment must have a permit to operate in the City of Falls Church. All massage therapists must be certified by both the Virginia Board of Nursing and have a massage therapist permit from the City of Falls Church. Customers have the right to view all appropriate permits and licenses upon request.

Police believe there may be additional victims and ask anyone with information to contact them at 703-248-5053.

