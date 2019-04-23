80-Year-Old Falls Church Woman Missing

Barbara Norman.

An 80-year-old of Falls Church woman is missing Tuesday night, last seen around 6 p.m. at her home in the City.

Barbara Norman was last seen around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Apr. 23, at her home in the City of Falls Church and was reported missing by her adult daughter, with whom she lives. Norman takes medication for Alzheimer’s Disease and wears a medical alert bracelet with her contact information.

Norman is 5’ 3”, 120 pounds and has has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray colored velour sweatsuit with peach colored flowers on the front.

Police believe she is with her dog, Max, a miniature poodle. She may be driving her vehicle, a tan colored Oldsmobile Silhouette mini van with Virginia plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Falls Church Police at 703-248-5053 (TTY 711).

