Esteemed Pianist Performs Recital at St. Patrick’s

Sara Daneshpour is one of the most sought after pianists and will be performing as a part of the Odeon Chamber Music series on Sunday, April 28 at 4 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church (3241 Brush Drive, Falls Church). Daneshpour was 3rd prizewinner of the 2017 Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Competition, and prizewinner in many other notable international competitions. Her virtuosity, artistry, colors and beauty of her sound will be evident in her performance.



The program for her recital is as follows — “Prelude & Fugue in g minor” / J.S. Bach; “Transcription on Sleeping Beauty” / Tchaikovsky & Pletnev; “Sonata in F major” / Mozart; “Barcarolle” / Chopin; “Gnomenreigen” / Liszt and “Etude-tableau op. 39 no.1” / Rachmaninoff.



Admission is free, but a donation of $20 is suggested. A wine and cheese reception will follow the concert.



For more information, visit odeonchambermusicseries.org or e-mail Mariko Hiller at marikohiller@gmail.com.

