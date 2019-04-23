Grace Christian Academy Hosting 3rd Annual Gala

Grace Christian Academy will host its third annual gala on Sunday, April 28 at 6 p.m. at the McLean Hilton. The event will benefit the school’s tuition assistance program which helps children from low-income families obtain a quality education in a Christian setting. The evening will include a cocktail reception, a silent auction, an invocation by Pastor Kevin Wattles, a sit-down dinner, performances by the Grace Christian Academy scholars, a presentation by Principal Patrick Hurley, a live auction, and a keynote address by Sally Lloyd-Jones, author of “The Jesus Storybook Bible.” The master of ceremonies will be motivational speaker Michael Botts of the Michael Botts Experience. For more information about the event or Grace Christian Academy, visit www.graceva.org.

