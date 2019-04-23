Second Self Defense Class At Temple Rodef Shalom

Women of all ages and fitness levels are invited to participate in part two of a self-defense workshop taught by Arlington County police officers (no prior experience necessary) on Wednesday, April 29 from 7 – 9:30 p.m. at the Temple Rodef Shalom (2100 Westmoreland St., Falls Church). Attendees will learn self-defense tips and practice hands-on demos. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothes and sneakers for this interactive program. Light refreshments will be served at the event.



Cost is $5 for Women of Temple Rodef Shalom members and $7 for non-members.



Interested attendees must RSVP by April 26. RSVP at eventbrite.com/e/womens-self-defense-workshop-part-2-tickets-53368261908



For more information, contact Stephanie Husik Tebor at stephanieteborphd@verizon.net or by calling 703-508-4836.

