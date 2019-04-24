Boys Lax Seniors Celebrate Senior Night

On Monday night, George Mason High School’s boys lacrosse team, led by head coach Marc Mesmer, hosted Park View High School and easily prevailed, winning 23-3 and bringing its record to 5-4. The team also honored its two seniors, Jason Mueller and Luke Sausville.

JASON MUELLER (Photo: Chris Pestel)

Mueller started playing in the fourth grade with Annandale and later Falls Church youth lacrosse programs, and played with Mason for 5 years. He also was on the swimming and football teams at Mason. Mueller will attend the University of Mary Washington next year.

LUKE SAUSVILLE (Photo: Chris Pestel)

Sausville started playing in the first grade with Falls Church Youth Lacrosse, and played for 5 years with Mason, including 4 years on the varsity. Next year, he will attend James Madison University. The varsity’s next game is Friday night at Dominion High School in Loudoun County.

