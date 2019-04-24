Frisch Wins Fairfax School Board Nomination

Karl Frisch of Merrifield, in a special vote of Providence District Democrats Tuesday night, won that party organization’s nod to be its Fairfax School Board candidate this November by besting Jung Byun, and will face Republican Andrew Bayer in the fall.

Frisch, seeking public office for the first time, won with the help of endorsements from Fairfax County Board chair Sharon Bulova, Dranesville District supervisor John Foust, and state senate and delegate representatives Adam Ebbin, Mark Levine, Mark Sickles and David Bulova, as well as the LGBT Victory Fund in Washington, D.C. and the Fairfax County Public Schools’ Pride Employees. Frisch, who’s been active in politics since campaigning for Howard Dean in 2003, has worked with the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee, the Media Matters for America and his own consumer advocacy firm, Allied Progress. If successful in November, Frisch will become the first openly-LGBTQ elected official in Fairfax County history.

