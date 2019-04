Gavin Glakas, a well known local artist, will be the presenter at the Friday, April 26 meeting of the Mclean Art Society from 10 a.m. – noon at the Mclean Community Center (1234 Ingleside Ave., McLean). Glakas will be bringing his own model and demonstrating portraiture. Guests are welcome. For more information, call 703-790-0123.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments