Meeting Location Changes Announced as New City Hall Opens

The newly renovated Falls Church City Council Chambers. (Photo: News-Press)

With the opening of the newly-renovated Falls Church City Hall at its 300 Park Avenue address Tuesday, even as work continues on the Council/court chambers and other things, two meetings have been relocated this week from the temporary digs at 400 N. Washington to the new City Hall, including the Council’s Economic Development Committee Thursday morning and the Mayor’s Agenda Meeting with the City Staff that was set for yesterday.

The location of Campus Coordinating Committee meeting this Friday at 7:30 a.m. will remain at the School Board offices at 800 W. Broad. According to City Manager Wyatt Shields, that meeting will include the first public discussion of possible modifications to the project arising out of unofficial (to date) concerns by some staff in adjacent Fairfax County that the plans may not be in full compliance with the terms of the transfer of the 36 acres to the City as part of the county’s acquisition of the Falls Church Water System.

That subject will also be presented next Monday night at the next town hall on the West End Development Project at 7:30 p.m. at the Community Center.

