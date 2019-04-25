Mason’s Robotics Team Makes World Championship

Five Northern Virginia high school robotics teams are facing top competitors from around the world at the FIRST Championship presented by Qualcomm in Detroit, Mich. that runs from April 24 – 27.



The teams won spots at the international tournament during the FIRST Chesapeake Championship over the weekend at George Mason University’s EagleBank Arena.



The best high school robotics teams from the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia faced off at the district event at GMU.



From Falls Church, FIRST Robotics Competition Team 1418 – Vae Victis – George Mason High School qualified for the Detroit championship.



Working with volunteer mentors from their communities, the teams had just six weeks to design, build and test their industrial sized robots.



To learn more, visit firstchesapeake.org.

