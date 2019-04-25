‘ON AIR’ Debuts at Creative Cauldron

The Creative Cauldron (410 S. Maple Ave., Falls Church) opens its latest production, “ON AIR” on Thursday, May2 and will run through Sunday, May 26.



Amidst the torrent that was the 1920s, Frank and Flora Conrad were on the edge of discovering mass broadcasting. These two unsung radio pioneers broke through the static and established the first radio station in America in their unassuming garage in East Pittsburgh. “ON AIR” follows their untold love story, and how radio became a constant companion, messenger and soundtrack of American life over the past century.



Showtimes are as follows — Thursdays at 8 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.



Prices are as follows — Adults $32; seniors and military $28 and students and groups $20.



Purchase Tickets at CreativeCauldron.org or by calling 703-436-9948.

