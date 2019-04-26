Dara Gallery Hosts Iraqi-American Exhibit

The Dara Global Arts Gallery (7501 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church) will be showing its exhibit “Artwork Melange” that will open on Saturday, April 27 and run through Monday, May 13.



The show will feature eleven visual artists of different international backgrounds, including Raymond Ghattas, an opera singer who has performed with the Lebanese Symphony Orchestra, but will mainly possess a strong focus on Iraqi-American women’s painting.



The Tysons Reporter covered the initial opening of the Dara Global Arts pop-up in February, detailing the business’s origins and describing several of the artists who will be featured at the upcoming exhibit.



The article can be found on tysonsreporter.com

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments