June 11 Primary Absentee Voting Begins Saturday

In-person absentee voting begins this Saturday for the June 11 Democratic primary election in Falls Church and area, and those seeking to vote need to come to the newly-opened office of the F.C. Voters Registrar in the newly-reopened and renovated Falls Church City Hall.

Two contested races are on the ballot, including for State Senate with incumbent Sen. Richard Saslaw running against challengers Yasmin Taeb and Karen Torrent, and for Commonwealth Attorney for Arlington and Falls Church, where incumbent Theo Stamos is pitted against challenger Parisa Dehghani-Tafti. The Stamos campaign this week announced the endorsements of all three Falls Church constitutional officers, Treasurer Jody Acosta, Commissioner of the Revenue Tom Clinton and Sheriff Steve Bittle. On the other side, State Del. Marcus Simon and former State Sen. Mary Margaret Whipple will be guests at a Falls Church fundraiser for Tafti Monday night.

