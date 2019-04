(Photo: Courtesy Rick Bucinell)

RESIDENT WORLD CHAMPION WEIGHTLIFTER Rick Bucinell won his ninth Masters National Championship (age group 55-59) earlier this month in Salt Lake City, Utah. Bucinell also earned the men’s gold medal in the 109 kg+ weight class and men’s best lifter out of 26 other competitors in his age group. By competition’s end, he was ranked the fourth best lifter out of over 400 competitors.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments