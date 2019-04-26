New Dominion Chorale Ends 28th Season with a Bang

New Dominion Chorale will conclude its 28th season with a concert titled “Gershwin and Friends.” The concert will take place on Sunday, April 28, at 4 p.m. at the Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall and Arts Center (4915 East Campus Dr., on the campus of Northern Virginia Community College in Alexandria, Virginia).



The program, conducted by Artistic Director Thomas Beveridge, will consist of music by George Gershwin, Richard Rodgers, Franz Lehar, Cole Porter and Victor Herbert, performed in special arrangements by Beveridge.



Featured solo artists will be pianist Thomas Pandolfi, mezzo-soprano Sara Sheffield and baritone Matthew Irish.



Pandolfi will perform Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” and will provide the piano accompaniment for the rest of the program. Pandolfi has performed throughout the United States, Europe and China to great acclaim and has established himself as one of America’s finest keyboard artists, recognized not only for his thorough command of the standard classical repertoire, but also as a “crossover” artist, especially in the performance of the music of George Gershwin.



Mezzo-soprano Sara Sheffield is well known throughout the United States in her capacity as vocal soloist for the famed United States Marine Band, “The President’s Own.” She has also performed with many choral groups and opera companies, including The Choral Arts Society of Washington and the choral societies of Charlottesville, Harrisburg and Ashville, in addition to New Dominion Chorale. She and Matthew Irish have appeared several times with the Richmond Pops Band and Fairfax Choral Society.



New Dominion Chorale has distinguished itself throughout its 28 years amid the crowded world of choral music in the Washington, D.C. area. It operates as a “singers’ cooperative” without paid management and is one of the area’s largest choral societies, with 175 singing members.

