(Photo: Courtesy Joseph Scheibeler)

FALLS CHURCH ROTARY CLUB’S Middle School Essay contest winners (left to right), Serenna Semonsen, Laura Zhang and Peyton Walcott, are flanked by Rotary Club President Stephanie Arnold (far left) and Youth Service Chair Rex Hayes following their award presentations of certificates and award checks at the Rotary Club’s meeting on April 4.

