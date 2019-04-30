Crime Report: ‘Woodchuck’ Scams, Break-Ins & Marijuana Possession

Police warned City of Falls Church residents about a “woodchuck” scam that may have occurred last week in the City, according to the latest crime report. The incident occurred on Apr. 26 on Lawton St.

In other crime, someone broke into Coleman Power Sports on S. Washington St., a Washington, D.C. man was arrested for marijuana possession and there was a hit and run at Good Fortune.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: April 22 – 28, 2019

Drug/Narcotic Violation, 100 blk S Washington St, Apr 25, 9:11 AM, following a traffic stop, a male, 25, of Washington, DC, was issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana.

Commercial Burglary, 436 S Washington St (Coleman Power Sports), Apr 26, 4:25 AM, unknown suspects(s) shattered a door and window panel and gained entry to the business. Investigation continues.



Fraud/False Pretenses, 200 blk Lawton St, Apr 26, 12:06 PM, suspects attempted to bilk a homeowner for work that may not have been performed. Investigation continues.

Hit and Run, 6751 Wilson Blvd (Good Fortune Supermarket), Apr 28, between 2:15 and 3:15 PM, a vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

