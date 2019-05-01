73-Year-Old Man Visiting from Florida Gone Missing

TAM NGUYEN

A 73-year-old man visiting his family on James St. in the City of Falls Church went missing around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30.

Tam Nguyen, who resides in Florida, is without his Alzheimer’s medication and drove away in a beige or gold 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan with Virginia tags. Nguyen was wearing a jacket and blue jeans at the time of his disappearance.

Police believe its possible he is driving back to his home in Florida.

Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Falls Church Police at 703-248-5053 (TTY 711).

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments