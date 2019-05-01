BalletNova Performs at Kenmore Middle

Elizabeth AuClair, a former principal dancer with the Martha Graham Dance Company, will restage Martha Graham’s “Steps in the Street” on Conservatory Division students at BalletNova Center for Dance, a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization based out of Bailey’s Crossroads. “Steps in the Street” will be performed May 3 – 5 during BalletNova’s spring show, “La Fille Mal Gardée & Other Works” at Kenmore Middle School (202 S Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). Guest choreographer Matthew Powell will create the new production of La Fille Mal Gardée.



Martha Graham created 181 works over a career that spanned seven decades. She changed the landscape of dance in America and across the globe with her groundbreaking choreographic style and dance pieces whose social, political, sexual and psychological themes resonate today.



The BalletNova Center for Dance, founded in 1981, is dedicated to educating and mentoring dancers in a positive, nurturing environment and preserving the traditions of classical ballet through quality dance productions and education. The studio offers classes in ballet, modern, tap, jazz and hip hop for children, teens and adult dancers.



For more information, call Constance Walsh at 703-778-3008, or email CWalsh@BalletNova.org.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments