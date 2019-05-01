F.C. City Programs Recognized By VA School Boards

The Virginia Schools Boards Association (VSBA) has included three Falls Church City Public Schools programs in its 23rd annual VSBA Showcases for Success online directory.



The website highlights successful K-12 programs in Virginia’s public schools with the 2019 focus on Career, College and Life Ready program offerings.



FCCPS programs included in the VBSA’s Showcase for Success include:



• FCCPS Business and Community Partnership Program – Teachers identify opportunities to work with community members on a wide variety of curriculum-related topics.



• Window on Careers: Career Fair and Career Chats – At Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School, some 100 presenters set up displays about their education and career. At George Mason High School, the Mustang Career Chats are personalized small group conversations also organized by Career Cluster.



• Hydroponics and Aquaponics – At Mason and Henderson, lunches include lettuce grown in the schools’ hydroponic units.



To see the FCCPS programs showcased, visit vsba.org/showcases/detail/category/falls_church_city.

