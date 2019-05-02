2 Critical Weeks Loom on West End Project

The coming two weeks in the rapid unfolding of the dual-track Falls Church West End development project are crucial in getting the program off the ground, and the Falls Church City Council and School Board begin this latest phase in the process with work sessions Monday and Tuesday finally reviewing documents that are slated for final approval on the big days of May 13 and 14. The Council’s work session Monday will review the final terms for the special exception application and comprehensive land lease agreement on the 10.3 acres of the West End site designated for economic development. On Tuesday, the School Board will review the first “guaranteed maximum price” agreement with the team poised to begin construction of the new George Mason High School that, if all the terms are agreed to, will commence with a groundbreaking on Friday, June 14 at 2 p.m. The last of 14 public town halls on the project was held last Monday night at the Community Center, a process that has been progressing at “breakneck speed” according to Falls Church School Superintendent Dr. Peter Noonan. “We’re really in an exciting place,” Noonan said. F.C. City Manager Wyatt Shields added that the City remains in touch with all the area’s stakeholders, including Fairfax County Supervisor John Foust, the neighboring Virginia Tech and WMATA properties, where plans for development are also in the works. Project developer Evan Goldman of EYA presented an option for a left turn out of the project onto Route 7 to make more connectivity with the City.

