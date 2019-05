(Photo: Courtesy INOVA Schar Cancer Institute)

NEW INOVA SCHAR CANCER INSTITUTE (from left to right) President John Deeken, MD, Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), award-winning journalist and cancer survivor Cokie Roberts, cancer survivor Marcelle Leahy and Inova CEO J. Stephen Jones, MD, FACS mark the dedication of the new Inova Schar Cancer Institute flagship facility, a department of Inova Fairfax Hospital, on April 24.

