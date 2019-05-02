F.C. City Set to Host Wellness Fair Today

Falls Church City is hosting a Wellness Fair featuring a number of local businesses on Thursday, May 2 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Falls Church Community Center. The event is a free opportunity for City employees and residents to meet experts and learn about local businesses focused on physical and financial wellness. The fair also includes free massages, blood pressure checks, door prizes, fitness demonstrations, and more. The Falls Church Community Center is located at 223 Little Falls Street in Falls Church.

