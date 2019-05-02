Jackson Middle 8th Grader’s Article Cited by Harvard

A story by a Jackson Middle School student in the engineering journal ESFStream was cited in an article published by the Harvard University Graduate School of Arts and Sciences. Jellyfish-Inspired Electronic Skin Can Heal Itself Under Water was published in the Harvard publication’s Science in the News section, compiled from multiple sources. Harvard students used the photo that accompanied Jackson Middle eighth grader Sereniti Huff’s article, Jellyfish-Inspired Electronic Skin, and credited her work along with the journal, ESFStream.com, a publication of ESFDesignLabs of Northern Virginia. Jackson students taking engineering courses use ESFStream to publish updates about their PBL projects as well as general articles related to every aspect of engineering.

