Letters to the Editor: Unleashed Dogs, Though ‘Nice,’ Are Illegal in F.C.

Letters to the Editor: May 2 – 8, 2019

Editor,



I’ve lived in Falls Church City since 1993. I’ve been a dog owner most of that time. Over the past ten years, I’ve seen a marked increase in the number of dog owners who do not leash their dogs — in their yards, in public, anywhere. Perhaps many of our new residents, and some of the old, do not know that we have leash laws here in our little city. Please find them here: https://www.fallschurchva.gov/198/Dog-Laws.



Please follow them. It’s not about whether your dog is “nice,” it’s about following common sense animal control laws so that all our dogs and their walkers are safe from harm. As for me, I am now carrying pepper spray, for the first time in my life. I will use it without compunction, the next time a “nice” dog behaves threateningly. I will no longer call out loudly for its cluelessly distant owner, hoping to be rescued.



Rachel M. Clark



Falls Church

New HS is Chance To Ponder New Name For Mason

Editor,



With construction of our new high school to begin shortly, I think it is time to take a look at our school name. There should be a discussion about George Mason the man, who like most colonial leaders, made significant contributions but also had significant flaws. With a few years to go before opening shouldn’t we review our options?



Gordon Theisz



Falls Church

Letters to the Editor may be submitted to letters@fcnp.com or via our online form here. Letters should be limited to 350 words and may be edited for content, clarity and length. To view the FCNP’s letter and submission policy, please click here.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments