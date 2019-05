(Photo: News-Press)

MISS GAY ARLINGTON was crowned at Freddie’s Beach Bar last Thursday. The annual benefit for the Arlington-Alexandria Gay Alliance saw Deja Diamond, being hugged here by Freddie Lutz, owner of Freddie’s, succeed Seeina B. Diamond as Miss Gay Arlington for 2019. Other contestants shown here all fared well.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments