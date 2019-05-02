Photo Contest to Recognize Historic Sites Now Live

In recognition of National Historic Preservation Month in May, the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation (ACHP) today announced a photo contest asking the public to share pictures of themselves, family or friends at their favorite or most personally meaningful historic sites.



The contest opened on May 1 and the public can participate in it by posting the photo on the ACHP Facebook page with the hashtag #MyHistoricPlace or on the individual’s own Twitter or Instagram feeds using the same hashtag and tagging @USACHP. A brief caption should accompany the photo that includes the name and location of the historic place.



People may cast one vote per week to select that week’s winner. The weekly winner will be announced each Thursday in May, starting May 9, on the ACHP’s social media sites. The winners will receive a historic preservation prize package. To vote, go to woobox.com/7f3nie.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments