F.C.’s Hilton Welcomes Honor Flight Arrivals Friday

The Hilton Garden Inn Falls Church is hosting and welcoming America’s veterans to the Washington, D.C. area on Friday, May 3 at 8 p.m. Honor Flight Network is a non-profit organization created solely to honor America’s veterans for their sacrifices and transport them to Washington, D.C. to visit and reflect at the various memorials. The Hilton Garden Inn Falls Church encourages members of the public to be at the hotel to help welcome the veterans who are taking part in the Honor Flight. Many of the veterans never received a ‘thank you, welcome home’ when they returned from their service, and the hotel reception is an opportunity to make up for that. If any of those interested are unable to make it, they are encouraged to drop off “thank you” letters/cards, posters, etc. at the hotel.

