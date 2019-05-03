Grand Re-Opening for Robek’s Happening this Saturday

Robeks Fresh Juices and Smoothies is hosting a grand reopening celebration for its location at West End Plaza on Saturday, May 4 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.. Under new ownership, the healthy fruit focused restaurant will provide special discounts, freebies and have a face painter a balloon artist in attendance. Specials will include buy one smoothy or juice, get one free, half priced Acai bowls, and 20 percent off of purchases. The new owners, wife and husband Mabel Ledezma and Alexander Arias are both entrepreneurs in the contracting and retail industries. The remodeled Robeks is located at 1063 W. Broad St, Falls Church, VA 22046. Follow For more information, visit their Facebook page or go to www.robeks.com.

