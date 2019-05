Eighty-nine artists will be featured in a new Falls Church Arts gallery (700-B W. Broad St., Falls Church) show titled, “More…Local Artists,” opening on Saturday, May 4 at 7:30 p.m.



In the first collaboration with FCA and the Lake Barcroft Art League there will be a meet the artists’ reception at the gallery. The show runs through June 2, and gallery hours are 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 – 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

