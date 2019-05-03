‘Stories by Starlight’ at McLean Community Center

“Stories by Starlight” is a new story time program featuring local children’s authors and storytellers. Authors will read stories to children as they follow along in their own books. After the reading, they will answer any questions both the children and parents in the audience may have about their characters, storyline or anything else they find interesting. This event’s featured author is Christina Graham, who will read her book, “Bunnies Are a Lot Like You and Me.” This is a cozy, relaxed event for young children and their parents. Attendees are encouraged to wear their pajamas.



The event will take place on Friday, May 3 from 7 – 8 p.m. at the McLean Community Center (1234 Ingleside Ave., McLean). Event is geared toward children ages 3 – 8. $20 per family; price includes the purchase of a book from the author.

