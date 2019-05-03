Village Preservation Society’s to Hold Attic Treasures Sale

The Village Preservation and Improvement Society is hosting its Attic Treasures Sale on Saturday, May 4 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Falls Church Community Center. VPIS volunteers will be accepting donations for the sale on Friday, May 3 from 9 am – 8 pm at the rear door of the Community Center. This green re-use and recycle event benefits the volunteer organization’s community programs and projects. The sale includes bicycles, household goods, books, antiques, musical instruments, stereos & CD players, records, CDs, DVDs, plants, gardening items, outdoor ornaments, clean clothes (collected for thrift, not sold at the event), toys, jewelry, hardware & tools. There will also be a special Mother’s Day table for children to secretly buy a gift. The Falls Church Community Center is located at 223 Little Falls Street in Falls Church. For more information, visit www.VPIS.org

