F.C. Chamber Sponsors Family Fun Night with Local Businesses

The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce is hosting its community wide Family Fun Night on Tuesday, May 7, 5:30 – 8 pm at Jefferson District Park. The family friendly event will include a picnic dinner by Famille, dessert from Kiln & Kustard, face painting thanks to Lemon Lane Children’s Consignment, a fire truck from the Falls Church Volunteer Fire Department, a hole in one contest from John Marshall Bank, and miniature golf from Jefferson Falls. For more information or to register, visit www.FallsChurchChamber.org.

