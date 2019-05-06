Business

F.C. Chamber Sponsors Family Fun Night with Local Businesses

by Sally Cole

The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce is hosting its community wide Family Fun Night on Tuesday, May 7, 5:30 – 8 pm at Jefferson District Park. The family friendly event will include a picnic dinner by Famille, dessert from Kiln & Kustard, face painting thanks to Lemon Lane Children’s Consignment, a fire truck from the Falls Church Volunteer Fire Department, a hole in one contest from John Marshall Bank, and miniature golf from Jefferson Falls. For more information or to register, visit www.FallsChurchChamber.org.

