Local Schools Participate In Bike to School Day

Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) will participate in Bike to School Day on Wednesday, May 8, to promote physical activity and reduce traffic congestion and pollution near schools.



May is National Bike Month. Biking helps us feel energized, engage with our neighbors, and reduce our carbon footprint. Not only does biking to school help foster lifelong healthy habits, but it can also encourage active transportation in the early-life stage. Starting the school day with a bike ride, walk, or roll will ensure that students are awake and ready to learn.



Students and employees are encouraged to bike or walk to school and work on May 8. Parents are encouraged to accompany their children to school, and to work with their school and PTA or PTO to assemble bike trains or walking groups for the event. Schools that are launching a school-wide effort to participate can register online.



Local schools that have registered for Bike to School Day to date include: Churchill Road Elementary School, Graham Road Elementary School, Haycock Elementary School, Spring Hill Elementary School, Timber Lane Elementary School, Westbriar Elementary School, Wolftrap Elementary School and Kilmer Middle School.

