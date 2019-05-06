P.G. County Visits Amazon Area in Seattle

The Pentagon area may have Amazon’s HQ2, but Prince George’s County is looking to lure some of Amazon.com Inc.-related business from HQ1 in Seattle. Officials with the county’s Economic Development Corp. are planning a trip to Seattle to persuade companies working in the shadow of Amazon to open offices in Prince George’s, said David Iannucci, president and CEO of the EDC under new County Executive Angela Alsobrooks. This according to a report in the Washington Business Journal. Vendors and contractors near the “mothership” might like to know there “is a very affordable location for them a Metro ride away from Crystal City,” Iannucci said.

